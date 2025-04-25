ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

The most recent trading session ended with ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) standing at $39.63, reflecting a -0.84% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.74% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.05%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.26%.

Shares of the semiconductor components maker witnessed a loss of 8.68% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its loss of 6.23% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.77%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of ON Semiconductor Corp. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on May 5, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.51, down 52.78% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.41 billion, indicating a 24.56% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.47 per share and a revenue of $5.9 billion, demonstrating changes of -37.94% and -16.68%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ON Semiconductor Corp. should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.6% lower. At present, ON Semiconductor Corp. boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

From a valuation perspective, ON Semiconductor Corp. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.17. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 27.45.

We can also see that ON currently has a PEG ratio of 12.63. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.91 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, finds itself in the top 30% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.