ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing

The most recent trading session ended with ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) standing at $69.74, reflecting a +0.24% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.15%.

Heading into today, shares of the semiconductor components maker had lost 8.89% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 2% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of ON Semiconductor Corp. in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.97, down 30.22% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.75 billion, showing a 19.77% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $4.01 per share and a revenue of $7.13 billion, indicating changes of -22.29% and -13.6%, respectively, from the former year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for ON Semiconductor Corp. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Right now, ON Semiconductor Corp. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, ON Semiconductor Corp. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 17.35. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 38.16.

We can also see that ON currently has a PEG ratio of 3.73. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.59 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 209, positioning it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

