ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) closed the most recent trading day at $60.58, moving +1.97% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.53%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1%.

The stock of semiconductor components maker has risen by 8.89% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.62% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.06%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of ON Semiconductor Corp. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.62, indicating a 34.74% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.53 billion, indicating a 11.02% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.36 per share and a revenue of $5.99 billion, demonstrating changes of -40.7% and 0%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for ON Semiconductor Corp. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.02% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, ON Semiconductor Corp. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, ON Semiconductor Corp. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 20.48. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 44.81 of its industry.

One should further note that ON currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.58. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.36 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 36, which puts it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2026. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful.

From inception in 2012 through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2026. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.