ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) closed the most recent trading day at $66.54, moving -0.89% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.05%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.18%.

The the stock of semiconductor components maker has fallen by 3.73% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.5% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.76%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of ON Semiconductor Corp. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on October 28, 2024. In that report, analysts expect ON Semiconductor Corp. to post earnings of $0.97 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 30.22%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.75 billion, down 19.77% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $4.01 per share and a revenue of $7.13 billion, indicating changes of -22.29% and -13.61%, respectively, from the former year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ON Semiconductor Corp. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, ON Semiconductor Corp. possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

With respect to valuation, ON Semiconductor Corp. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.75. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 35.58, so one might conclude that ON Semiconductor Corp. is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that ON currently has a PEG ratio of 3.6. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry held an average PEG ratio of 3.35.

The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 174, which puts it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

