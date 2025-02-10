ON Semiconductor Corp. Q4 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $379.9 million, or $0.88 per share. This compares with $562.7 million, or $1.28 per share, last year.

Excluding items, ON Semiconductor Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $404.2 million or $0.95 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.97 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 14.7% to $1.722 billion from $2.018 billion last year.

ON Semiconductor Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $379.9 Mln. vs. $562.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.88 vs. $1.28 last year. -Revenue: $1.722 Bln vs. $2.018 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.45 to $0.55 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1,350 to $1,450 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.