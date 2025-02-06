ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

In the latest trading session, ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) closed at $52.44, marking a +1.39% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.36%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.28%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.51%.

Shares of the semiconductor components maker witnessed a loss of 11.3% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its of 0% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.11%.

The upcoming earnings release of ON Semiconductor Corp. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 10, 2025. In that report, analysts expect ON Semiconductor Corp. to post earnings of $0.98 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 21.6%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.76 billion, indicating a 12.87% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ON Semiconductor Corp. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 8.88% downward. At present, ON Semiconductor Corp. boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

From a valuation perspective, ON Semiconductor Corp. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.73. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 37.76.

We can also see that ON currently has a PEG ratio of 9.95. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.17 at yesterday's closing price.

The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 204, which puts it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.