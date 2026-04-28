ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) was down 4.86% at $93.28. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.49%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.05%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.9%.

Heading into today, shares of the semiconductor components maker had gained 76.14% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 21.92% and the S&P 500's gain of 12.8%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of ON Semiconductor Corp. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on May 4, 2026. On that day, ON Semiconductor Corp. is projected to report earnings of $0.62 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 12.73%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.49 billion, showing a 2.86% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

ON's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.93 per share and revenue of $6.28 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +24.68% and +4.8%, respectively.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for ON Semiconductor Corp. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.29% higher. ON Semiconductor Corp. currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, ON Semiconductor Corp. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 33.51. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 46.04.

It is also worth noting that ON currently has a PEG ratio of 0.99. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.1 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 17, placing it within the top 7% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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