ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) closed at $43.58, marking a +0.37% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.08%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.92%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.41%.

The semiconductor components maker's stock has dropped by 16.42% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 13.17% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.26%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of ON Semiconductor Corp. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.51, marking a 52.78% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.41 billion, down 24.54% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.49 per share and a revenue of $6.07 billion, signifying shifts of -37.44% and -14.3%, respectively, from the last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for ON Semiconductor Corp. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.45% lower. Currently, ON Semiconductor Corp. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at its valuation, ON Semiconductor Corp. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 17.46. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 31.29 for its industry.

Meanwhile, ON's PEG ratio is currently 13.64. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. ON's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.02 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 184, putting it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

