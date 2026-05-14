ON Semiconductor (BIT:1ON) Price Target Increased by 34.87% to 83.85

The average one-year price target for ON Semiconductor (BIT:1ON) has been revised to €83.85 / share. This is an increase of 34.87% from the prior estimate of €62.17 dated April 27, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €53.17 to a high of €106.30 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 14.41% from the latest reported closing price of €97.97 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 856 funds or institutions reporting positions in ON Semiconductor. This is an decrease of 558 owner(s) or 39.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1ON is 0.15%, an increase of 30.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.20% to 473,568K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Capital Management holds 25,633K shares representing 6.54% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 20,063K shares representing 5.12% ownership of the company.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 16,108K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,750K shares , representing an increase of 51.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1ON by 76.35% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 12,355K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,203K shares , representing a decrease of 23.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1ON by 68.05% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 11,008K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,174K shares , representing a decrease of 1.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1ON by 44.19% over the last quarter.

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