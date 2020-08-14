Semi-Transparent Active ETFs and ESG Investing, a Perfect Match

By Terry Norman, Founder, Blue Tractor Group, LLC

ESG and the new actively managed ETF structures are two of the hottest trending topics in our industry, but are rarely if ever talked about in the same investment product. They have similar challenges, no standardization of definitions for “E”, “S”, or “G” and confusing nomenclature issues for the actively managed ETFs; are they non-transparent actively managed ETFs or are they semi-transparent, or are they partially transparent? Any way you look at it, both ESG and actively managed ETF investors have to educate themselves on what they are buying, how does it work and will it fit their investment mandate. Investors are left with their own discovery process to determine if their investment choice is actually matching their values and giving them the returns that they are seeking.

Blue Tractor is not alone in recognizing the challenges investors face. The ESG issue was brought to the forefront when Labor Secretary, Eugene Scalia, recently stated:

“The DOL’s plan would clarify that 401(k) fiduciaries can only take into account “pecuniary factors” when trying to evaluate different investment options, and could only factor in ESG elements of various investments to the extent those elements would also have some effect on the ultimate return.”

This suggests a disconnect may exist between a product labeled ESG and its ability to add alpha. The concept of ESG is to bring alpha to socially responsible investing (SRI), but has it?

Our Solution

Blue Tractor’s Shielded Alpha℠ ETF wrapper, which we refer to as a semi-transparent actively managed ETF, is the perfect match for ESG and active investing. Under the Shielded Alpha℠ ETF wrapper, the daily published creation basket holds 100% of the constituents in the actual portfolio, however the percentage weighting of each stock in the basket will always vary from its correct actual weighting in the portfolio. Shielded Alpha℠ lets investors know their exact investments and they do not have to wait for an index rebalance at the end of a quarter or for a quarterly 13-F filing as per a mutual fund to see if their fund was able to divest of a company gone bad. Think Exxon oil spill, or any company that suddenly revealed that their CEO has a history of sexual abuse. In these cases, Shielded Alpha℠ allows those securities to be quickly liquidated by the portfolio manager on a contemporaneous basis with full transparency for the investor, rather than the stock sitting in a portfolio and the investor not knowing exactly when that investment was liquidated. Shielded Alpha℠ Semi-Transparent ETFs may be the most transparent choice for investors.

All active products are not built alike. Blue Tractor’s methodology does not use a cash or proxy stock basket like other non-transparent active ETF products, thus allowing the investor to know exactly what is in the basket on a daily basis. The advantage provided is that the portfolio manager’s portfolio design and intellectual property on how they can achieve alpha is protected. Thus, Shielded Alpha℠ provides a platform for product innovation around portfolio construction that does not exist in both transparent and non-transparent ETF structures. Blue Tractor’s process can help bring alpha to the ESG space without disclosing the portfolio managers’ “secret sauce.”

Shielded Alpha℠ blends transparency of a portfolio’s constituents with non-transparency for the critical function of portfolio construction that needs IP protection. The argument around transparency has always been centered on how much of it is healthy and can total transparency be harmful to an investment strategy. Traditionally it has been a turn of the switch concept; either on or off; passive or active. But if total transparency was not harmful, then intellectual property rights would not be needed. Instead, there should be a process that allows for a blended mix of transparency. We believe that total transparency in the right place (constituent lists) and shield transparency in other places (using different percentage weightings to hide the “secret sauce”) is a better choice for an investment vehicle, which allows investors to understand where their money is going, if it follows their values and that it provides the protection of their returns by shielding the portfolio manager’s proprietary alpha generating process.

Investor Choice

Asset managers usually offer their clients a choice of wrappers for their strategies (ETF, mutual fund, SMA, Etc.). Through the use of Shielded Alpha℠, clients can add a new choice with various levels of transparency that best serves their needs for alpha generation and value investing. Shielded Alpha℠ was specifically built to bridge the gap between actively managed proprietary strategies of a portfolio manager and the need for transparency by today’s investors.

Investor choice has also been a true tenet of the Asset Management business. Products are built around the same investment themes, but with a variety of designs offering different weighing metrics; cap-weighted, equal-weighted or different selection methods; fundamental factors, technical factors and many more. The distinction between these strategies are based on the investment philosophies of the asset manager and gives investors clear choices that allows them to pick an investment that is aligned with their needs. ESG investing is still in its infancy. There are many more design attributes to be discovered and thus the need for innovation in portfolio construction. However, protecting that design gives investors the full advantage of proprietary strategies and allows an asset manager to better serve their clients through our Shield Alpha℠ structure. More choices for investors means better outcomes for investors.

In a Keynote Speech at the Society for Corporate Governance National Conference, SEC commissioner Elad Roisman, who often refers to his comments as personal and not that of the Commission, commented on the need of choice for investors:

“I think it is beneficial for retail investors to have a wide array of choice and for such funds to compete with one another. But, I do think that retail investors who want “green” or “sustainable” products deserve more clarity and information about the choices they have.”

We couldn’t agree more.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.