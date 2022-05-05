Semcorp to invest $916 million to make EV battery components in Ohio

May 5 (Reuters) - Semcorp, a Shanghai-based producer of electric vehicle battery components, plans to invest $916 million in a manufacturing plant in Sidney, Ohio, the company said Thursday.

The facility will make separator film for lithium-ion batteries. Semcorp, the trade name of Yunnan Energy New Material Co 002812.SZ,said it is the world's largest maker of separator film, a key component in batteries.

The company said the Ohio plant will employ nearly 1,200. It did not provide a timeline for construction or production.

Sidney is located in western Ohio, about 35 miles north of Dayton.

(Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

