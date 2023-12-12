News & Insights

Sembcorp unit wins 'largest' solar project in Singapore by govt agency

December 12, 2023 — 07:25 am EST

Written by Ayushman Ojha for Reuters ->

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Singapore's Sembcorp Industries SCIL.SI on Tuesday said its unit has won a tender from government agency JTC Corporation for a solar power project in Jurong Island.

The tender won by Sembcorp Solar Singapore is to solarise vacant land and rooftops of five buildings on the island, with a contracted capacity of 117 Megawatt peak (MWp), it said in a statement.

The tender is the largest project by capacity awarded by a public sector agency in Singapore to date, it added.

Last month, Sembcorp had said it would invest about S$10.5 billion ($7.84 billion), or about 75% of its total investments in 2024-2028, to support renewables growth as it aimed to halve carbon emissions by 2028.

"Sembcorp is well-placed to support the Singapore Green Plan 2030 in transforming Jurong Island into a sustainable energy and chemicals park," the company said.

($1 = 1.3398 Singapore dollars)

