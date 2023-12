Dec 18 (Reuters) - Singapore's Sembcorp Industries SCIL.SI said on Monday its green hydrogen unit had partnered with Japan's Sojitz Corp 2768.T and Kyushu Electric Power 9508.T in a bid to supply green ammonia produced in India to Japan.

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

