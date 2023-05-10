Sembcorp Marine (SGX:S51) Price Target Increased by 7.51% to 0.16

The average one-year price target for Sembcorp Marine (SGX:S51) has been revised to 0.16 / share. This is an increase of 7.51% from the prior estimate of 0.15 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.08 to a high of 0.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.47% from the latest reported closing price of 0.13 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 83 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sembcorp Marine. This is an increase of 38 owner(s) or 84.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to S51 is 0.06%, an increase of 65.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 47.65% to 1,259,807K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 203,510K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 204,505K shares, representing a decrease of 0.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in S51 by 2.72% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 116,239K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 114,176K shares, representing an increase of 1.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in S51 by 21.25% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 89,832K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 88,914K shares, representing an increase of 1.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in S51 by 1.28% over the last quarter.

EWS - iShares MSCI Singapore ETF holds 86,121K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 77,030K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 74,092K shares, representing an increase of 3.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in S51 by 3.88% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.