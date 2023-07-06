Sembcorp Marine (SGX:S51) Price Target Increased by 11.95% to 0.18

The average one-year price target for Sembcorp Marine (SGX:S51) has been revised to 0.18 / share. This is an increase of 11.95% from the prior estimate of 0.16 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.10 to a high of 0.22 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 41.10% from the latest reported closing price of 0.13 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 190 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sembcorp Marine. This is an increase of 145 owner(s) or 322.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to S51 is 0.04%, an increase of 6.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 263.49% to 3,084,720K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 551,499K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 203,510K shares, representing an increase of 63.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in S51 by 133.12% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 320,776K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 116,239K shares, representing an increase of 63.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in S51 by 122.39% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 241,730K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 89,832K shares, representing an increase of 62.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in S51 by 125.82% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 146,733K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Dfa International Value Series holds 120,678K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company.

