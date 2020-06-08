SCIL

Sembcorp Marine proposes $1.5 bln rights issue backed by Temasek

Contributors
Anshuman Daga Reuters
Aradhana Aravindan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EDGAR SU

Loss-making Sembcorp Marine on Monday proposed a S$2.1 billion ($1.5 billion) recapitalisation through a rights issue that will be backed by the rig builder's parent firm, Sembcorp Industries, and state investor Temasek Holdings.

SINGAPORE, June 8 (Reuters) - Loss-making Sembcorp Marine SCMN.SI on Monday proposed a S$2.1 billion ($1.5 billion) recapitalisation through a rights issue that will be backed by the rig builder's parent firm, Sembcorp Industries SCIL.SI, and state investor Temasek Holdings.

Sembcorp Marine and Sembcorp Industries also said that following the rights issue and a settlement of a loan, Sembcorp Industries proposed to demerge its core business from the stake in the rig builder.

The move came after shares in Sembcorp Marine and Sembcorp Industries were halted from last Thursday, prompting speculation among some analysts about a potential deal between the two firms.

($1 = 1.3938 Singapore dollars)

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga and Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((anshuman.daga@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SCIL

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters