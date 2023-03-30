Sembcorp Marine, GE Renewable secure three contracts in Netherlands

March 30 (Reuters) - Singapore's Sembcorp Marine Ltd SCMN.SI said on Thursday its unit along with consortium partner GE Renewable Energy's Grid Solutions jointly secured three contracts to supply high voltage direct current (HVDC) electrical transmission systems for three offshore wind farm projects in the Netherlands.

Each contract is valued at about 2 billion euros ($2.17 billion), the company said.

($1 = 0.9229 euros)

