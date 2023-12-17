News & Insights

Oil

Sembcorp inks deal with Japanese firms to export green ammonia from India

December 17, 2023 — 11:39 pm EST

Written by Rishav Chatterjee for Reuters ->

Recasts paragraph 1, updates with background and details from paragraph 2

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Singapore's Sembcorp Industries SCIL.SI said its green hydrogen unit had partnered with two Japanese firms to supply green ammonia produced in India to Japan, as the company moves to strengthen its position as a major green energy supplier.

Sembcorp Green Hydrogen Pte, has signed a memorandum of understanding with Japanese conglomerate Sojitz Corp 2768.T and energy major Kyushu Electric Power 9508.T for potential opportunities for green ammonia production, Sembcorp said on Monday.

"With green ammonia as a critical energy source to decarbonise Japan's power supply mix, the partnership will support the (Japanese) government's goal to achieve net zero by 2050," the firm, backed by state-owned investor Temasek Holdings, said in a statement.

Last month, Sembcorp had said it would invest about S$10.5 billion ($7.88 billion), or about 75% of its total investments in 2024-2028, to support renewables growth as it aimed to halve carbon emissions by 2028.

The agreement will also expand Sembcorp's footprint in India where it already has a gross renewable portfolio of 3.7 giga-watts (GW), it added.

($1 = 1.3319 Singapore dollars)

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil and Rashmi Aich)

((Rishav.Chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Oil
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.