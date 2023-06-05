News & Insights

Oil

Sembcorp Industries signs $1.41 bln deal for natural gas imports from Indonesia

Credit: REUTERS/EDGAR SU

June 05, 2023 — 07:32 am EDT

Written by Jaskiran Singh for Reuters ->

Adds details on agreement in paragraph 2

June 5 (Reuters) - Singapore-listed utilities firm Sembcorp Industries Ltd SCIL.SI said on Monday its unit has signed a deal worth S$1.9 billion ($1.41 billion) with a subsidiary of PT Medco Energi Internasional MEDC.JK to import natural gas from Indonesia.

The gas sales agreement is expected to be effective by the second half of 2023, with deliveries from the West Natuna gas fields in Indonesia expected to start from 2024 for four years.

Sembcorp earlier in the day said it had started a process for a possible divestment of its waste management business and its energy from waste plant.

($1 = 1.3517 Singapore dollars)

(Reporting by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Shounak Dasgupta)

((Jaskiran.Singh@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Oil
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.