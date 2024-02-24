Sembcorp Industries (SGX:U96) Price Target Increased by 5.22% to 7.19

The average one-year price target for Sembcorp Industries (SGX:U96) has been revised to 7.19 / share. This is an increase of 5.22% from the prior estimate of 6.83 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.36 to a high of 7.86 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 29.32% from the latest reported closing price of 5.56 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 196 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sembcorp Industries. This is an increase of 69 owner(s) or 54.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to U96 is 0.14%, a decrease of 34.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.74% to 176,709K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 20,006K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GBLAX - AMERICAN FUNDS GLOBAL BALANCED FUND holds 19,062K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 13,415K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bernstein Fund Inc - International Strategic Equities Portfolio SCB Class holds 13,160K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,284K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,039K shares, representing an increase of 2.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in U96 by 7.29% over the last quarter.

