Sembcorp Industries (SGX:U96) Price Target Increased by 13.07% to 5.32

The average one-year price target for Sembcorp Industries (SGX:U96) has been revised to 5.32 / share. This is an increase of 13.07% from the prior estimate of 4.70 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.72 to a high of 7.04 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.02% from the latest reported closing price of 5.66 / share.

Sembcorp Industries Maintains 1.41% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.41%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.17. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.33%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 104 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sembcorp Industries. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 5.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to U96 is 0.23%, an increase of 5.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.37% to 149,898K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GBLAX - AMERICAN FUNDS GLOBAL BALANCED FUND holds 19,062K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,368K shares, representing an increase of 19.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in U96 by 41.77% over the last quarter.

VTRIX - Vanguard International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 16,821K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,116K shares, representing a decrease of 7.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in U96 by 8.08% over the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 15,298K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,525K shares, representing an increase of 44.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in U96 by 111.04% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,004K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,951K shares, representing an increase of 0.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in U96 by 17.35% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 10,907K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,841K shares, representing an increase of 83.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in U96 by 625.35% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

