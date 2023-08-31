Sembcorp Industries (SGX:U96) Price Target Increased by 12.13% to 6.30

The average one-year price target for Sembcorp Industries (SGX:U96) has been revised to 6.30 / share. This is an increase of 12.13% from the prior estimate of 5.61 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.72 to a high of 7.56 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.10% from the latest reported closing price of 5.47 / share.

Sembcorp Industries Maintains 1.83% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.83%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.20. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 115 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sembcorp Industries. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 13.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to U96 is 0.23%, an increase of 2.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 23.00% to 166,300K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GBLAX - AMERICAN FUNDS GLOBAL BALANCED FUND holds 19,062K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,368K shares, representing an increase of 19.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in U96 by 41.77% over the last quarter.

VTRIX - Vanguard International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 16,821K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,116K shares, representing a decrease of 7.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in U96 by 8.08% over the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 15,298K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,525K shares, representing an increase of 44.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in U96 by 111.04% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 13,415K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,907K shares, representing an increase of 18.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in U96 by 50.20% over the last quarter.

Bernstein Fund Inc - International Strategic Equities Portfolio SCB Class holds 13,160K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company.

