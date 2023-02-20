Sembcorp Industries profit triples on higher power prices in key markets

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Singapore-listed utilities firm Sembcorp Industries Ltd SCIL.SI said on Tuesday its annual profit tripled, as its Conventional Energy segment saw a robust performance due to higher energy demand in Singapore and the United Kingdom (UK).

Net profit before items for the Conventional Energy segment — a major revenue churner for the group — more than doubled to S$766 million ($573.61 million), as it cashed in on elevated power prices in its key markets of India, Singapore, and the UK.

Earnings in the company's Renewables segment grew over two-fold to S$140 million, lifted by increased operational capacity.

"Our gross renewables portfolio has grown to 9.8 gigawatt (GW), almost at our target of 10GW of gross installed renewables capacity by 2025," Group President Wong Kim Yin said.

The Temasek-backed company said its attributable profit for the year ended Dec. 31 was S$848 million, up from S$279 million a year ago.

It proposed a final dividend of 4 Singapore cents and a special dividend of 4 cents per ordinary share.

($1 = 1.3354 Singapore dollars)

