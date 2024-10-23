Sembcorp Industries Announces Successful Note Issuance

Sembcorp Industries (SG:U96) has released an update.

Sembcorp Industries’ subsidiary, Sembcorp Financial Services, has successfully issued S$350 million in fixed-rate notes due in 2036 under its Euro Medium Term Note Programme. These notes, which carry a 3.65% interest rate, have been approved for listing on the Singapore Exchange, boosting the company’s financial standing in the market. This strategic move is expected to attract investors’ interest as the listing is set for October 24, 2024.

