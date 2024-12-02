News & Insights

Sembcorp Expands Renewable Energy Partnership with Equinix

December 02, 2024 — 07:14 pm EST

Sembcorp Industries (SG:U96) has released an update.

Sembcorp Industries has expanded its renewable energy partnership with Equinix by signing a new 15-year power purchase agreement to supply up to 58.5MWp in Singapore, starting in 2029. This deal builds on a previous agreement, bringing the total renewable energy capacity committed to Equinix to 133.5MWp, highlighting both companies’ dedication to a low-carbon future. Sembcorp remains the largest solar energy provider in Singapore, significantly fulfilling the nation’s solar energy targets.

For further insights into SG:U96 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

