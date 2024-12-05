News & Insights

Sembcorp Expands LNG Supply with Chevron Deal

December 05, 2024 — 05:12 am EST

Sembcorp Industries (SG:U96) has released an update.

Sembcorp Industries has signed a significant LNG Sale and Purchase Agreement with Chevron U.S.A. to import up to 0.6 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas annually starting from 2028. This deal enhances Sembcorp’s natural gas supply portfolio, ensuring a stable energy supply for Singapore. Despite the scale of the agreement, it is not anticipated to significantly impact Sembcorp’s financial performance for the year ending December 31, 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

