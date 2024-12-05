Sembcorp Expands LNG Supply with Chevron Deal

Sembcorp Industries (SG:U96) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Sembcorp Industries has signed a significant LNG Sale and Purchase Agreement with Chevron U.S.A. to import up to 0.6 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas annually starting from 2028. This deal enhances Sembcorp’s natural gas supply portfolio, ensuring a stable energy supply for Singapore. Despite the scale of the agreement, it is not anticipated to significantly impact Sembcorp’s financial performance for the year ending December 31, 2024.

For further insights into SG:U96 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.