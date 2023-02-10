Sembcorp, Becamex to set up industrial parks in Vietnam worth $1 bln

Adds details on collaboration

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Sembcorp Industries SCIL.SI and Becamex IDC Corp IJC.HM have signed a memorandum of understanding to co-establish five industrial parks in Vietnam valued at about $1 billion, the Singaporean energy company said on Friday.

The Vietnam Singapore Industrial Parks (VSIPs) will feature rooftop solar systems, solar farms and 'green' certified buildings, Sembcorp said.

Sembcorp and Becamex have also received an investment license from Vietnam's government to develop a second VSIP in the country's Nghe An province, it said.

The license is an expansion of the 750-hectare VSIP in Nghe An province that was established in 2015, Sembcorp said.

First established in 1996 as a means of cooperation between Singapore and Vietnam, VSIPs have attracted $15 billion in investments since and are currently host to 880 companies from 30 countries and territories, according to their website.

