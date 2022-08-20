Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR) Analysts Are More Bearish Than They Used To Be

One thing we could say about the analysts on Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR) - they aren't optimistic, having just made a major negative revision to their near-term (statutory) forecasts for the organization. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) estimates were cut sharply as the analysts factored in the latest outlook for the business, concluding that they were too optimistic previously.

Following the downgrade, the latest consensus from Sema4 Holdings' four analysts is for revenues of US$242m in 2022, which would reflect a major 27% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are supposed to balloon 151% to US$1.12 per share. However, before this estimates update, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$306m and US$0.97 per share in losses. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a serious cut to their revenue forecasts while also expecting losses per share to increase. NasdaqGS:SMFR Earnings and Revenue Growth August 20th 2022

The consensus price target fell 24% to US$3.25, with the analysts clearly concerned about the company following the weaker revenue and earnings outlook. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Sema4 Holdings at US$5.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$2.00. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that the analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Sema4 Holdings is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 60% annualised growth until the end of 2022. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 11% annual decline over the past year. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 7.1% per year. Not only are Sema4 Holdings' revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note from this downgrade is that the consensus increased its forecast losses this year, suggesting all may not be well at Sema4 Holdings. While analysts did downgrade their revenue estimates, these forecasts still imply revenues will perform better than the wider market. With a serious cut to this year's expectations and a falling price target, we wouldn't be surprised if investors were becoming wary of Sema4 Holdings.

So things certainly aren't looking great, and you should also know that we've spotted some potential warning signs with Sema4 Holdings, including major dilution from new stock issuance in the past year. For more information, you can click here to discover this and the 1 other flag we've identified.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are downgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.