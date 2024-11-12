Selwyn Pellett Resigns from EROAD Board Amidst Personal Reasons

EROAD (ERDLF) has released an update.

Selwyn Pellett has resigned from the board of EROAD Limited due to personal family reasons, ending his tenure as a non-independent, non-executive director. Pellett, who played a key role in the merger of Coretex and EROAD, remains committed to the company as a shareholder. The board is now seeking a new director to fill his position.

