Selwyn Pellett Resigns from EROAD Board Amidst Personal Reasons

November 12, 2024 — 03:47 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk

EROAD (ERDLF) has released an update.

Selwyn Pellett has resigned from the board of EROAD Limited due to personal family reasons, ending his tenure as a non-independent, non-executive director. Pellett, who played a key role in the merger of Coretex and EROAD, remains committed to the company as a shareholder. The board is now seeking a new director to fill his position.

TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
