Selwyn Pellett Resigns from EROAD Board Amidst Personal Reasons

Selwyn Pellett has resigned from the board of EROAD Limited due to personal family reasons, ending his tenure as a non-independent, non-executive director. Pellett, who played a key role in the merger of Coretex and EROAD, remains committed to the company as a shareholder. The board is now seeking a new director to fill his position.
