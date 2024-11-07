Selvaag Bolig ASA Sees Growth Amidst Market Optimism

Selvaag Bolig ASA (GB:0Q92) has released an update.

Selvaag Bolig ASA reported NOK 1,473 million in operating revenues for the first nine months of 2024, with a notable increase in home sales compared to the previous year. Despite a challenging quarter with only 54 homes delivered, the company remains optimistic about future growth, driven by positive market developments and an increase in construction activity. Looking ahead, Selvaag Bolig expects to complete 515 homes by the end of the year, capitalizing on stable construction costs and anticipated interest rate cuts.

