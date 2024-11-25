News & Insights

Selvaag Bolig ASA Initiates Strategic Share Buyback

November 25, 2024 — 01:34 am EST

Selvaag Bolig ASA (GB:0Q92) has released an update.

Selvaag Bolig ASA has announced a buyback of up to 650,000 shares to support its employee incentive programs, with ABG Sundal Collier managing the process. The buyback will occur through reverse bookbuilding, ensuring a uniform purchase price for all shareholders involved. The acceptance period is set to end on November 25, 2024, though the company may adjust the timeline as needed.

