Selvaag Bolig ASA Initiates Strategic Share Buyback

Selvaag Bolig ASA has announced a buyback of up to 650,000 shares to support its employee incentive programs, with ABG Sundal Collier managing the process. The buyback will occur through reverse bookbuilding, ensuring a uniform purchase price for all shareholders involved. The acceptance period is set to end on November 25, 2024, though the company may adjust the timeline as needed.

