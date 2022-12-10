Selling Your Home During the Holidays? 4 Moves to Make

Selling a home can be a hassle even during periods when life isn't particularly busy. But selling a home during the holidays can be somewhat of a pain.

After all, at a time when you'd rather be focusing on bonding and celebrating with loved ones, the last thing you need is constant calls from your real estate agent. And it can certainly be inconvenient to have potential buyers traipsing around your home when you're trying to get it ready for Christmas.

But if you have your reasons for selling your home during the holidays -- say, you want to put yourself in a position to buy a new one before mortgage rates rise even more -- then you might as well put forth your best effort. To that end, here are four moves worth making.

1. Declutter

For many people, December is a month of steady Amazon deliveries. But while you may be shopping up a storm in an effort to buy all of the gift items you need, you'll also need to make a point to keep your home clutter-free. You never know when a prospective buyer might want to stop in to check out your living space. And having 12 half-opened cardboard boxes sitting in the corner of your dining room isn't exactly a great way to make a first impression.

If you need a place to stash your holiday purchases, you may want to call in a favor. Ask a neighbor if there's an area of their home you can use to store the extra items that will inevitably keep arriving in the mail between now and late December. That way, your space won't get cluttered up.

2. Clean

A clean home gives a much nicer impression than a neglected one. Even if you're not the type to clean every few days, make an exception if you're trying to get a buyer to make an offer.

3. Make repairs

When you're busy making plans for the holidays, it's easy to let minor home repairs fall by the wayside. But you never know when even a hardly noticeable issue will end up being a deal-breaker. So take the time to make those small repairs -- even if you're really busy doing other things.

4. Decorate

There's something about being pulled into the holiday spirit that can put buyers in a better mood -- and tempt them to make an offer. Even if you don't normally put up lights or a Christmas tree, you may want to go the extra mile this year. Not only might buyers appreciate the effort, but your family might as well.

Selling a home during the holidays can be a challenge. But it could also work to your benefit. After all, most sellers would generally rather not be dealing with open houses and buyers in December, which means you may be looking at even less competition than usual. And if you employ these tips, you might end up with not only a quick offer for your home, but also, an offer that's really generous.

