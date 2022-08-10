Selling US$830k worth of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) stock at high prices would have gotten insiders a handsome reward

Even though Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) stock gained 3.1% last week, insiders who sold US$830k worth of stock over the past year are probably better off. Selling at an average price of US$18.28, which is higher than the current price, may have been the wisest decision for these insiders as their investment would have been worth less now than when they sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Independent Director, Thomas Reddin, for US$276k worth of shares, at about US$19.20 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$16.21. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:SKT Insider Trading Volume August 10th 2022

Insiders At Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Have Sold Stock Recently

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers shares. Specifically, Independent Director Thomas Reddin ditched US$276k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 2.5% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers shares, worth about US$44m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Tell Us?

An insider hasn't bought Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But it is good to see that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers is growing earnings. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We're in no rush to buy! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

