Selling US$828k worth of stock earlier this year was a lucrative decision for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) insiders

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.'s (NYSE:HIG) stock rose 7.5% last week, but insiders who sold US$828k worth of stock over the last year are probably in a more advantageous position. Selling at an average price of US$69.03, which is higher than the current price, may have been the wisest decision for these insiders as their investment would have been worth less now than when they sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Hartford Financial Services Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, Robert Allardice, sold US$609k worth of shares at a price of US$67.61 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at below the current price (US$68.96). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 45% of Robert Allardice's holding. Robert Allardice was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

Robert Allardice sold a total of 12.00k shares over the year at an average price of US$69.03. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:HIG Insider Trading Volume August 15th 2022

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Hartford Financial Services Group insiders own about US$77m worth of shares. That equates to 0.3% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Hartford Financial Services Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Hartford Financial Services Group insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. We don't take much encouragement from the transactions by Hartford Financial Services Group insiders. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

