Nasdaq-Listed Companies
SGRY

Selling US$8.4m worth of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) stock at high prices would have gotten insiders a handsome reward

Contributor
Simply Wall St Simply Wall St
Published

Despite the fact that Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) stock rose 5.2% last week, insiders who sold US$8.4m worth of stock in the previous 12 months are likely to be better off. Selling at an average price of US$49.67, which is higher than the current price, may have been the best move for these insiders because their investment would have been worth less now than when they sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Surgery Partners

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Executive Chairman, Wayne DeVeydt, for US$767k worth of shares, at about US$50.88 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$26.27. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Insiders in Surgery Partners didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

insider-trading-volume
NasdaqGS:SGRY Insider Trading Volume October 21st 2022

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Are Surgery Partners Insiders Buying Or Selling?

The last three months saw some Surgery Partners insider selling. Insiders only netted US$9.9k selling shares, in that period. It's not great to see insider selling, nor the lack of recent buyers. But the volume sold is so low that it really doesn't bother us.

Does Surgery Partners Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 1.6% of Surgery Partners shares, worth about US$36m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Surgery Partners Insiders?

We did not see any insider buying in the last three months, but we did see selling. But the sales were small, so we're not concerned. Recent sales exacerbate our caution arising from analysis of Surgery Partners insider transactions. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Surgery Partners that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

Of course Surgery Partners may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SGRY

Latest Nasdaq-Listed Companies Videos

Behind the Bell: Hologic

Oct 14, 2022

Simply Wall St

We help you make informed decisions by giving you access to institutional quality data and analysis presented visually.

Learn More

Explore Nasdaq-Listed Companies

Explore

Most Popular