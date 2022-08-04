Selling US$799k worth of NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) stock at high prices would have gotten insiders a handsome reward

Even though NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) stock gained 23% last week, insiders who sold US$799k worth of stock over the past year are probably better off. Selling at an average price of US$11.41, which is higher than the current price might have been the right call as holding on to stock would have meant their investment would be worth less now than it was at the time of sale.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

NeuroMetrix Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Senior VP, Thomas Higgins, for US$528k worth of shares, at about US$10.55 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$4.10). So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels. Thomas Higgins was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

Thomas Higgins ditched 70.00k shares over the year. The average price per share was US$11.41. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqCM:NURO Insider Trading Volume August 4th 2022

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Based on our data, NeuroMetrix insiders have about 1.3% of the stock, worth approximately US$371k. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At NeuroMetrix Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no NeuroMetrix insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. The insider transactions at NeuroMetrix are not inspiring us to buy. And we're not picking up on high enough insider ownership to give us any comfort. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing NeuroMetrix. For example, NeuroMetrix has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.