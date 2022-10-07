Selling US$779k worth of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) stock at high prices would have gotten insiders a handsome reward

Last week, Seritage Growth Properties' (NYSE:SRG) stock jumped 11%, but insiders who sold US$779k worth of stock in over the past year are likely to be in a better position. Selling at an average price of US$11.82, which is higher than the current price, may have been the wisest decision for these insiders as their investment would have been worth less now than when they sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Seritage Growth Properties

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, Edward Lampert, for US$779k worth of shares, at about US$11.82 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$9.65. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Edward Lampert.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders At Seritage Growth Properties Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Seritage Growth Properties. Specifically, insider Edward Lampert ditched US$779k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Seritage Growth Properties insiders own 35% of the company, worth about US$190m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Seritage Growth Properties Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider hasn't bought Seritage Growth Properties stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Seritage Growth Properties. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Seritage Growth Properties (including 2 which shouldn't be ignored).

