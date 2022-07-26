Selling US$711k worth of stock earlier this year was a lucrative decision for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) insiders

Even though ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) stock gained 7.9% last week, insiders who sold US$711k worth of stock over the past year are probably better off. Selling at an average price of US$265, which is higher than the current price, may have been the best move for these insiders because their investment would have been worth less now than when they sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At ResMed

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Independent Director, Carol Burt, sold US$390k worth of shares at a price of US$260 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$236. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price. Carol Burt was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

Carol Burt divested 2.69k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of US$265. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:RMD Insider Trading Volume July 26th 2022

I will like ResMed better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Does ResMed Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that ResMed insiders own 0.9% of the company, worth about US$298m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At ResMed Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded ResMed shares in the last quarter. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we don't gain confidence from the ResMed insiders selling. Therefore, you should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for ResMed.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.