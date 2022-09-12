Selling US$7.2m worth of stock earlier this year was a lucrative decision for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) insiders

Even though Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) stock gained 4.4% last week, insiders who sold US$7.2m worth of stock over the past year are probably better off. Selling at an average price of US$193, which is higher than the current price might have been the right call as holding on to stock would have meant their investment would be worth less now than it was at the time of sale.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Novavax Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Independent Director, David Mott, for US$6.3m worth of shares, at about US$255 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$31.72. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Insiders in Novavax didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NasdaqGS:NVAX Insider Trading Volume September 12th 2022

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insider Ownership Of Novavax

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 0.3% of Novavax shares, worth about US$6.6m, according to our data. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Do The Novavax Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. Our analysis of Novavax insider transactions leaves us unenthusiastic. And we're not picking up on high enough insider ownership to give us any comfort. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Novavax. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Novavax has 3 warning signs (2 shouldn't be ignored!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.