Selling US$68m worth of Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) stock at high prices would have gotten insiders a handsome reward

Despite the fact that Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) stock rose 3.1% last week, insiders who sold US$68m worth of stock in the previous 12 months are likely to be better off. Holding on to stock would have meant their investment would be worth less now than it was at the time of sale. Thus selling at an average price of US$76.82, which is higher than the current price, may have been the best decision.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Southern Copper

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Chairman of the Board, German Larrea Mota-Velasco, for US$32m worth of shares, at about US$82.00 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$60.20). So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Insiders in Southern Copper didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:SCCO Insider Trading Volume December 27th 2021

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 0.1% of Southern Copper shares, worth about US$57m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Southern Copper Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. We don't take much encouragement from the transactions by Southern Copper insiders. The modest level of insider ownership is, at least, some comfort. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Southern Copper (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about.

