Selling US$624k worth of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) stock at high prices would have gotten insiders a handsome reward

Despite the fact that Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) stock rose 4.3% last week, insiders who sold US$624k worth of stock in the previous 12 months are likely to be better off. Selling at an average price of US$23.56, which is higher than the current price, may have been the wisest decision for these insiders as their investment would have been worth less now than when they sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Dana

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Executive Vice President and President of Heavy Vehicle, Aziz Aghili, for US$624k worth of shares, at about US$23.59 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$12.96). So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it. Aziz Aghili was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NYSE:DAN Insider Trading Volume October 6th 2022

Insider Ownership Of Dana

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Dana insiders own about US$16m worth of shares. That equates to 0.8% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Dana Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. Our analysis of Dana insider transactions leaves us cautious. But it's good to see that insiders own shares in the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Dana (of which 1 can't be ignored!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

