Selling US$607k worth of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) stock at high prices would have gotten insiders a handsome reward

Even though Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) stock gained 6.5% last week, insiders who sold US$607k worth of stock over the past year are probably better off. Selling at an average price of US$13.28, which is higher than the current price, may have been the wisest decision for these insiders as their investment would have been worth less now than when they sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Sunstone Hotel Investors

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Executive VP, David Klein, sold US$332k worth of shares at a price of US$13.29 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$12.95. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

In the last year Sunstone Hotel Investors insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:SHO Insider Trading Volume November 4th 2021

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Sunstone Hotel Investors insiders own 1.7% of the company, worth about US$48m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Sunstone Hotel Investors Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Sunstone Hotel Investors shares in the last quarter. Still, the insider transactions at Sunstone Hotel Investors in the last 12 months are not very heartening. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

