Selling US$6.1m worth of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) stock at high prices would have gotten insiders a handsome reward

Last week, Schlumberger Limited's (NYSE:SLB) stock jumped 8.6%, but insiders who sold US$6.1m worth of stock in over the past year are likely to be in a better position. Selling at an average price of US$39.98, which is higher than the current price might have been the right call as holding on to stock would have meant their investment would be worth less now than it was at the time of sale.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Schlumberger

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Executive Vice President of Geographies, Khaled Al Mogharbel, sold US$1.2m worth of shares at a price of US$39.64 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$35.07. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Insiders in Schlumberger didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:SLB Insider Trading Volume July 23rd 2022

I will like Schlumberger better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insiders at Schlumberger Have Sold Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Schlumberger. In total, insiders sold US$1.5m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Schlumberger insiders own 0.2% of the company, worth about US$109m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Schlumberger Insiders?

Insiders sold Schlumberger shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But it is good to see that Schlumberger is growing earnings. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example - Schlumberger has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.