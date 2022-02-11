Selling US$55m worth of stock earlier this year was a lucrative decision for Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) insiders

Last week, Credit Acceptance Corporation's (NASDAQ:CACC) stock jumped 6.9%, but insiders who sold US$55m worth of stock in over the past year are likely to be in a better position. Selling at an average price of US$666, which is higher than the current price, may have been the best move for these insiders because their investment would have been worth less now than when they sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Credit Acceptance Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider, Donald Foss, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$27m worth of shares at a price of US$692 each. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$546. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

Insiders in Credit Acceptance didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:CACC Insider Trading Volume February 11th 2022

I will like Credit Acceptance better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insiders at Credit Acceptance Have Sold Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Credit Acceptance. In total, Independent Lead Director Thomas Tryforos dumped US$9.9m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Credit Acceptance insiders own 20% of the company, worth about US$1.6b. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Credit Acceptance Tell Us?

An insider hasn't bought Credit Acceptance stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But since Credit Acceptance is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Credit Acceptance. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Credit Acceptance (of which 1 can't be ignored!) you should know about.

Of course Credit Acceptance may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

