Selling US$511k worth of stock earlier this year was a lucrative decision for The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) insiders

The Buckle, Inc.'s (NYSE:BKE) stock rose 4.0% last week, but insiders who sold US$511k worth of stock over the last year are probably in a more advantageous position. Selling at an average price of US$51.13, which is higher than the current price, may have been the best move for these insiders because their investment would have been worth less now than when they sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Buckle Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Senior Vice President of Leasing, Brett Milkie, for US$511k worth of shares, at about US$51.13 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$33.71. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Buckle shares, than buying. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NYSE:BKE Insider Trading Volume August 19th 2022

Have Buckle Insiders Traded Recently?

We saw some Buckle insider buying shares in the last three months. Independent Director Bill Fairfield shelled out US$5.8k for shares in that time. We like it when there are only buyers, and no sellers. But in this case the amount purchased means the recent transaction may not be very meaningful on its own.

Does Buckle Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Buckle insiders own about US$680m worth of shares (which is 41% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Buckle Tell Us?

We note a that there has been a bit of insider buying recently (but no selling). The net investment is not enough to encourage us much. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we'd need to see more buying to gain confidence from the Buckle insider transactions. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Buckle. When we did our research, we found 2 warning signs for Buckle (1 is significant!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

