Selling US$45m worth of stock earlier this year was a lucrative decision for IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) insiders

Despite the fact that IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) stock rose 17% last week, insiders who sold US$45m worth of stock in the previous 12 months are likely to be better off. Selling at an average price of US$20.37, which is higher than the current price, may have been the best move for these insiders because their investment would have been worth less now than when they sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At IonQ

The Director, Harry You, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$45m worth of shares at a price of US$22.11 each. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$12.20). So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price. Harry You was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:IONQ Insider Trading Volume February 2nd 2022

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

IonQ Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of IonQ shares. In total, Director Harry You dumped US$45m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. IonQ insiders own 12% of the company, currently worth about US$292m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The IonQ Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold IonQ shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing IonQ. Our analysis shows 4 warning signs for IonQ (1 is significant!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

But note: IonQ may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.