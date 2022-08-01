Selling US$4.0m worth of Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) stock at high prices would have gotten insiders a handsome reward

Even though Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) stock gained 8.6% last week, insiders who sold US$4.0m worth of stock over the past year are probably better off. Selling at an average price of US$158, which is higher than the current price, may have been the best move for these insiders because their investment would have been worth less now than when they sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Eaton

The insider, Nanda Cheruvatath, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.3m worth of shares at a price of US$168 each. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$148. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$204k for 1.24k shares. On the other hand they divested 25.45k shares, for US$4.0m. In total, Eaton insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:ETN Insider Trading Volume August 1st 2022

Eaton Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Eaton. Specifically, insider April Boise ditched US$1.2m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership Of Eaton

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Eaton insiders own about US$212m worth of shares (which is 0.4% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Eaton Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold Eaton shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. But since Eaton is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Eaton you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

