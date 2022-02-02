Selling US$30m worth of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) stock at high prices would have gotten insiders a handsome reward

Last week, Darling Ingredients Inc.'s (NYSE:DAR) stock jumped 3.2%, but insiders who sold US$30m worth of stock in over the past year are likely to be in a better position. Selling at an average price of US$72.43, which is higher than the current price might have been the right call as holding on to stock would have meant their investment would be worth less now than it was at the time of sale.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Darling Ingredients Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Chairman & CEO, Randall Stuewe, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$17m worth of shares at a price of US$71.00 each. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$63.93. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$167k for 2.48k shares. But insiders sold 416.74k shares worth US$30m. All up, insiders sold more shares in Darling Ingredients than they bought, over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:DAR Insider Trading Volume February 2nd 2022

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Does Darling Ingredients Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Darling Ingredients insiders own 1.1% of the company, currently worth about US$112m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Darling Ingredients Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we don't gain confidence from the Darling Ingredients insiders selling. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Darling Ingredients has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

But note: Darling Ingredients may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.