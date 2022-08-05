Selling US$2.9m worth of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) stock at high prices would have gotten insiders a handsome reward

Franklin Resources, Inc.'s (NYSE:BEN) stock rose 4.0% last week, but insiders who sold US$2.9m worth of stock over the last year are probably in a more advantageous position. Selling at an average price of US$32.49, which is higher than the current price, may have been the wisest decision for these insiders as their investment would have been worth less now than when they sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Franklin Resources

The President, Jennifer Johnson, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.6m worth of shares at a price of US$30.37 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$27.63. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

In the last year Franklin Resources insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:BEN Insider Trading Volume August 5th 2022

I will like Franklin Resources better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership Of Franklin Resources

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Franklin Resources insiders own about US$6.0b worth of shares (which is 43% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Franklin Resources Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Franklin Resources insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. While we feel good about high insider ownership of Franklin Resources, we can't say the same about the selling of shares. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Franklin Resources. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Franklin Resources has 2 warning signs (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

But note: Franklin Resources may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

