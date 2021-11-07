Selling US$2.6m worth of stock earlier this year was a lucrative decision for Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) insiders

Cardlytics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CDLX) stock rose 14% last week, but insiders who sold US$2.6m worth of stock over the last year are probably in a more advantageous position. Selling at an average price of US$101, which is higher than the current price, may have been the best move for these insiders because their investment would have been worth less now than when they sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Cardlytics

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Co-Founder, Lynne Laube, sold US$924k worth of shares at a price of US$104 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$89.85. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

In the last year Cardlytics insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGM:CDLX Insider Trading Volume November 7th 2021

Does Cardlytics Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Cardlytics insiders own 2.6% of the company, worth about US$79m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Cardlytics Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. We don't take much encouragement from the transactions by Cardlytics insiders. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Cardlytics. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Cardlytics you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

